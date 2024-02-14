ISG Provider Lens ranks Rackspace Technology three times among the leaders in the AWS partner ecosystem in Germany

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

This categorisation underpins Rackspace Technology’s ongoing commitment to the German market. The reasons for the outstanding performance include the stable portfolio and the exceptional IT security and data protection solutions. The in-depth knowledge of AWS technologies and the implementation experience in the user companies were also emphasised.

The numerous certifications for Rackspace Technology by AWS also contribute to the ISG analysts’ excellent positioning.

ISG - Information Services Group - is a global market research and consulting company. The study "ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Germany 2023", which is tailored to Germany, evaluates the capabilities of a total of 47 providers in five market segments (quadrants): "AWS Consulting Services", "AWS Data Analytics & Machine Learning", "AWS Managed Services", "AWS Migration Services" and "AWS SAP Workloads".

For each market category, ISG looks at numerous criteria from a regional perspective. Thanks to a sophisticated weighting system, individual measurement points, such as the number of employees, cannot be the sole deciding factor. A provider’s portfolio is also set in relation to its entrepreneurial qualities.

The "ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Partner Ecosystem Quadrant Report 2023, Germany" reflects how companies in Germany position themselves in all areas necessary for market success. The regional focus creates a very user-oriented market view, which is a basis for selecting suppliers and partners for many decision-makers in the respective country.