Is Your Surveillance System Truly Secure — or Just Technically Functional?

June 2025 by Matrix

In 2017, 123 police CCTV surveillance cameras in Washington D.C. were hacked and taken offline — right before a high-profile public event. The issue wasn’t the camera. It was a failure of cybersecurity compliance. (Source: BBC)

Imagine a scenario where a major supplier loses a multi-crore government contract in India because their CCTV cameras lacked a mandatory RDSO certification for use on moving coaches.

In both cases, the cameras worked. But they weren’t certified and didn’t comply with the norms.

Certifications aren’t red tape. They prove your surveillance system is safe, secure, and legally fit for deployment — whether in a city, hospital, train, or airport.

In this guide, we explain why certifications are necessary for your video surveillance system and what are the different kinds of certifications you need.

Country-wise Certifications: Ensuring Legal Operation

Every country defines its own rules for what surveillance equipment is allowed. These certifications verify your system isn’t just functional — it’s legally compliant. These certifications protect you from failed tenders, seized shipments, and legal take-downs.

Table: Blog: Regulatory Compliances Table

Real risk: Non-compliance can lead to project rejection, product seizure, or forced removal post-installation.

Matrix Network Cameras are ER-compliant, certified by STQC. Check out the official STQC website for confirmation.

Data Privacy: Securing Your Surveillance Footage

Surveillance doesn’t just record spaces — it records people. That’s why laws and certifications are in place to govern how video data is captured, stored, and interpreted, ensuring it’s handled ethically and lawfully.

Table: Blog: Regulatory Compliances Table

Real risk: Without compliance, footage may be unusable in court — or worse, land you in legal trouble.

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Surveillance Systems

Cybersecurity standards shield your surveillance system from hacking, tampering, and unauthorized access — ensuring that your footage remains intact, authentic, and out of the wrong hands.

To understand how to protect your system, read this blog on securing video surveillance systems against cyberattacks.

Table: Blog: Regulatory Compliances Table

Real risk: Unprotected systems are open to hacking, live feed tampering, or footage theft.

Engineered with multi-layered security and built to the highest standards, Matrix Network Cameras comply with ISO/IEC 27402, while, Matrix Video Management System is STQC-certified and safeguarded against OWASP Top 10 desktop security risks—ensuring strong cyber defense and uncompromised surveillance data integrity.

To Sum Up

Even the best footage means little without the right certifications. Matrix Video Surveillance Solutions meet country-specific regulations and ensure data security—keeping your surveillance secure, compliant, and reliable.