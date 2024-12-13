IRONSCALES announced its Winter 2024 Release

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

IRONSCALES announced its Winter 2024 Release, unveiling a number of powerful new product capabilities geared to protect organizations against the rising tide of advanced email threats. The collection of new capabilities works to enhance automated defenses, improve security awareness, and simplify management for organizations and managed service providers (MSPs).

The new release comes as analysts and other experts warn that AI-generated phishing, credential theft, and other forms of advanced email attacks continue to evolve. A recent Gartner® report, ’4 Tenets to Address Advanced Email Security Threats,’ suggests that security and risk management leaders strengthen their defenses in areas such as phishing detection, outbound email security, user education, and identity protection. The IRONSCALES Winter 2024 Release delivers enhancements aligned with these key areas, helping organizations and MSPs better protect against advanced threats.

In response to the rising threats and the recommendations from security experts, the IRONSCALES Winter 2024 Release delivers automation enhancements across key aspects of its email security offerings. This includes autonomous remediation, real-time spam filtering powered by adaptive AI, comprehensive DMARC management, and automated delivery of security awareness training (SAT) videos tailored to users’ inbox language settings. These innovations simplify workflows, reduce manual effort, and ensure employee-focused protection for organizations and MSPs alike.

Key features of the release include:

1. Zero-Touch, Autonomous Email Security: Central to the Winter 2024 release is Autopilot, which fully automates the detection and remediation of email security incidents. Leveraging advanced multi-modal machine learning, Autopilot autonomously handles ambiguous and employee-reported emails, eliminating the need for time-intensive manual reviews. This feature empowers security teams and MSPs to reduce operational burdens while focusing on strategic initiatives.

2. Adaptive AI SPAM Hygiene: As spammers increasingly leverage generative AI to bypass traditional filters, IRONSCALES Adaptive AI SPAM Hygiene offers real-time learning and adaptability to block unwanted emails. Unlike static rule-based systems, it evolves continuously, learning users’ preferences and minimizing interruptions. For MSPs, this capability ensures scalable spam management across diverse client environments without additional overhead.

3. DMARC Management for Outbound Security and Authentication: The Winter 2024 release further enhances the email security innovator’s commitment to Gartner’s fourth tenet of advanced email threat defense —Outbound Email Security—by introducing comprehensive DMARC Management. This feature simplifies and automates the setup and monitoring of DMARC, SPF, and DKIM, providing organizations with critical tools to defend against domain spoofing while improving email deliverability. With advanced capabilities like one-click DNS record flattening, organizations and MSPs can simplify complex configurations and ensure legitimate emails consistently reach their intended recipients.

4. Multi-Language Security Awareness Training (SAT) Videos: IRONSCALES has long offered a robust library of Security Awareness Training (SAT) content available in over a dozen languages and updated regularly to reflect the ever-evolving threat landscape. With this latest enhancement, SAT campaigns now automatically deliver training videos to recipients in their preferred languages based on their inbox language settings. This eliminates the need for manual segmentation or complex configurations by administrators, simplifying campaign setup while ensuring a personalized training experience for users.