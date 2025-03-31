iPronics launched its Optical Networking Engine, ONE-32

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

iPronics launched its Optical Networking Engine, ONE-32, an Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) product based on silicon photonics. Tailored for AI workloads and energy-efficient cloud infrastructure, the ONE-32 delivers ultra-low latency, massive scalability, and groundbreaking cost efficiency, transforming data center networking.

Targeting both scale up and scale out applications for AI clusters and high-performance computing data centers, ONE-32 enables failure-resilient interconnects and programmable Layer 1 topologies.

With AI driving data rates to double annually, traditional electrical packet switches (EPS) falter, burdened by power-intensive optical-electrical-optical conversions and rigid designs. The ONE-32, a 32-port OCS, leverages a CMOS- silicon photonics platform to eliminate these inefficiencies, cutting switch power consumption by up to 50% by halving the quantity of transceivers required compared to EPS. It offers a flat O-band response, near-zero latency (<30 ns), and rapid reconfiguration (<300 µs).

Availability

Available from May 2025, ONE-32 advances iPronics’ vision of optical innovation to enable a future proof AI Data Center network.