iPronics Collaborates with Ansys to bring reliability to AI Infrastructure and Data Centers

July 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

iPronics, a pioneer in software-defined photonics, announced a collaboration with Ansys, a specialist in engineering simulation. The collaboration merges iPronics’ cutting-edge design of fabrication-tolerant photonic components with Ansys’ powerful multiphysics simulation tools to advance the development of high-performance optical technologies for AI and cloud data centers.

iPronics integrates Ansys solutions across its core development workflow — from optical layout to packaging and thermal simulations — enabling robust, full-stack design and validation of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) that perform reliably despite fabrication variability. These resilient components are foundational for energy-efficient, low-latency future data center interconnects essential to AI workloads.

Through the collaboration, Ansys expands its reach into the rapidly evolving photonics industry by supporting a real-world, production-grade customer use case.

As AI models grow in complexity and demand higher data throughput, traditional electronic interconnects are increasingly strained by latency, power, and scalability limitations. iPronics’ silicon photonics approach, supported by Ansys simulation, offers a new path forward — delivering programmable, fabrication-tolerant components that scale efficiently across hyperscale deployments.