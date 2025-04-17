iPhone AI app leaked 55,000 NSFW user stories – and emails too

April 2025 by CyberNews

Cybernews researchers discovered that Novel AI: Book Creator – an iOS app with nearly 2,000 App Store reviews – exposed over 55,000 user-generated stories, some of them heavily NSFW, along with customer support emails and personal data via a misconfigured Firebase database.

Why it matters:

• Blackmail bait: exposed stories + email addresses = a sextortion goldmine

• Hardcoded secrets: the app also leaks keys, tokens, and IDs that could give attackers backend access

• Silent devs: the developers have yet to respond, even months after disclosure

• Systemic problem: 71% of the 156,000 iOS apps we analysed leak at least one secret

“When adult content gets leaked, it’s more than a privacy issue – it’s a weapon for threat actors,” says Aras Nazarovas, lead researcher behind this research.

This is part of a much broader issue: our team analyzed 156,080 randomly selected iOS apps (around 8% of the App Store) and found that 71% expose sensitive data.