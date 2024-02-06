Rechercher
Invicti Security & Mend.io Partner

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security and Mend.io announced a partnership to bring the full spectrum of application security testing and supply chain security tools to customers. This partnership pairs Invicti’s DAST, IAST, and API Security domains with Mend’s SAST, SCA, and Container Security solutions to give customers full code coverage and continuous security.

Balancing development speed and innovation with the best cybersecurity practices is critical for companies building and deploying software, particularly as bad actors are increasingly creative and agile in their attack methods. A complete stack of appsec testing tools that prioritize accuracy and scale are necessary to ensure teams can keep pace with both release schedules and security needs.

Invicti and Mend.io saw the opportunity to jointly support customers last year through partner opportunities. They continue to see growing demand for the joint, full-spectrum appsec testing solution as cloud-native software development is shifting risk attention from the network to the application-level.


