Invicti recognizes GuidePoint Security as 2023 North American Partner of the Year

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security has named GuidePoint Security the North America region Partner of the Year in its 2023 Channel Partner Awards. Award winners for the Channel Partner Awards recognize Invicti’s top-performing global partners and highlight the immense work done to cultivate a partner program that delivers best-in-class service and provides exceptional value for customers.

The prestigious award recognized GuidePoint Security’s impressive 151% year-over-year growth between 2022 and 2023 as an Invicti partner. This growth underscores their dedication to helping organizations transform and improve their application security strategies.

Additionally, they made an upward move to the Elite tier in Invicti’s Accelerate Partner Program, which provides top-performing partners like GuidePoint Security with benefits that will help them reach even more organizations in need of web application security.

"We’re thrilled to accept the North American Partner of the Year award from Invicti Security. With modern software development needing to move at the speed of business, organizations are challenged to scale security to meet that demand. GuidePoint Security is committed to ensuring our customers stay ahead of evolving threats by being a security partner you can trust in the AppSec landscape,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Vendor Management, GuidePoint Security.

The refreshed Accelerate Partner Program showcases Invicti’s continued investment in the growth of its channel. The program empowers partners to take on more sales and value-driving initiatives, benefiting organizations looking to secure their landscape of web applications and APIs. Invicti continues to invest in providing a strong combination of accuracy, coverage, speed, and scale for their customers’ application security needs. This is highlighted by its proof-based scanning capabilities which verify 94% of severe, direct-impact vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, expediting the prioritization of issues for remediation.