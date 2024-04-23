Invicti Launches First AI-Enabled Predictive Risk Scoring for Application Security Testing

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Invicti, the leading provider of application security testing solutions, announce its new AI-enabled Predictive Risk Scoring capability. The feature assigns predicted risk to applications and helps organizations gain a strategic view of their overall application security risk.

redictive Risk Scoring allows organizations to determine which web applications should be scanned first and proactively prioritize remediation efforts. This new capability remaps the application security testing process to profile and calculate a risk score on all discovered web applications–before any scanning begins.

Risk management and prioritization are ongoing challenges in application security with the high volume of vulnerabilities that are discovered across web applications and APIs. While vulnerability severity helps order which vulnerabilities might require attention over others, there’s still a lack of information around exploitability and risk.

Predictive Risk Scoring addresses the gap in vulnerability severity information by applying an AI model on discovered assets and calculating risk score from a set of 220 parameters with a minimum 83% confidence level. Among many advantages from this innovation, no scanning resources are required and no customer data is required to assess the risk score.

Predictive Risk Scoring is currently available to Invicti customers using both Acunetix and Invicti (formerly Netsparker) product lines.