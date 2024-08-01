Introducing AttackIQ’s Flex 2.0

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Flex 2.0 introduces significant enhancements, including:

Insights Dashboard: This comprehensive tool provides actionable performance insights. New features like Test Performance Scoring and Performance by MITRE Tactic offer a clear, simplified view of overall security performance, driving continuous improvement.

DORA Test Package: Aligned with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the DORA test packages enable financial institutions to gain visibility into their cybersecurity posture against DORA requirements using the AttackIQ BAS platform. There are two DORA test packages available, Basic and Advanced, catering to different testing needs.

NIST CSF Test Package: Based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0, the NIST test packages operationalizes NIST requirements on the AttackIQ BAS platform, providing a starting point for organizations to assess their security within the “Protect” function. There are two NIST CSF test packages available, Basic and Advanced, providing increasing degrees of testing capability.

Expanded Testing: A multitude of new assessments target emerging threats and commonly used adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures, while enhanced security baselines test critical controls like network security, next-generation firewalls, and endpoint detection and response.

AttackIQ Flex 2.0 leverages advanced adversary emulation based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework to rigorously test security controls. Its user-friendly platform delivers comprehensive adversary campaign testing, detailed performance metrics, and actionable recommendations. With a flexible, pay-as-you-go model and easy deployment, Flex is accessible to organizations of all sizes.

– Pricing and Availability

AttackIQ Flex 2.0 is available now to Flex customers.

More details are available here: https://www.attackiq.com/products/flex/

To schedule a demo or speak with sales contact sales@attackiq.com.