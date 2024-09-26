Intersec Launches Managed Cloud Hosting Platform

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Intersec announced the launch of its new private cloud platform designed to host and manage its cloud-native portfolio of B2B and B2G applications. This innovative solution offers public and private organizations a fully managed, end-to-end cloud environment that enhances security, performance, and cost-efficiency. The platform serves as a comprehensive AI-accelerated metadata collection and processing system, capable of seamlessly integrating both legacy and new applications through numerous connectors.

Comprehensive Management and Security: The new platform offers complete management of the virtualization layer, operating systems, and applications, allowing clients to focus on their core operations. Clients benefit from continuous software updates, feature releases, and security patches, all seamlessly managed by Intersec’s expert team. This comprehensive management approach not only enhances security but also significantly reduces the total cost of ownership for clients.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Security is paramount in the new offering, with features including reinforced SSL certificates, granular access control, air-gapped infrastructure with maintained connectivity, and comprehensive compliance reporting.

Optimized Resource Utilization: The platform’s intelligent scaling capabilities allow clients to subscribe only to the capacity they need, eliminating over-provisioning and reducing costs. Intersec manages all aspects of scalability, ensuring resources are available on demand.

Integrated Reporting and Analytics: By leveraging the Intersec cloud hosting platform, clients gain access to advanced reporting features built into its range of applications. This integration provides deeper insights into system performance, usage patterns, and business metrics.

Flexible Deployment Options: The Intersec Cloud is an addition to the existing cloud hosting options that have been successfully serving the company’s public and private clients for years. The comprehensive cloud hosting suite now includes four options:

Intersec Cloud: A fully managed private cloud environment hosted and maintained by Intersec, offering maximum security and performance for clients who prefer a turnkey solution.

Client-Owned Private Cloud: For organizations with existing private cloud infrastructure, Intersec seamlessly integrates its solutions into their environment, supporting various platforms including VMware and Kubernetes. This option is often chosen for sovereign applications requiring specific hosting environments.

Public Cloud: Intersec also offers deployment on major public cloud providers such as AWS and Microsoft Azure. This option eliminates hardware management concerns for clients, making it perfect for applications with less stringent data sensitivity requirements, such as weather monitoring systems with automated alerts.

Hybrid Cloud: This option offers flexibility for organizations that have specific needs and existing infrastructure. By seamlessly integrating public and private cloud resources, Intersec enables organizations to optimize performance while maintaining control over sensitive data.

Availability: The Intersec private cloud platform is available immediately for enterprise clients. For more information, visit intersec.com/intersec-cloud.