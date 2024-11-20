Integrity360 introduces Managed CNAPP Service

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 announced the launch of its Managed Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Service, designed to deliver automated cloud workload protection, unparalleled visibility into cloud environments, proactive threat and exposure detection, and compliance alignment. The service addresses the growing complexity of securing multi-cloud environments and protecting cloud-native applications against evolving risks.

Cloud environments are increasingly the target of cyberattacks, with 82% of breaches occurring in the cloud and 39% spanning multiple environments, according to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023. Integrity360’s Managed CNAPP Service directly addresses these risks, providing organisations with advanced tools and services to strengthen their cloud security posture and protect their cloud environments with greater efficiency.

Integrity360’s Managed CNAPP Service combines agent and agentless methodologies to deliver visibility into threats and exposures across cloud environments. This dual approach enables organisations to monitor and protect every layer of their cloud infrastructure, from workloads and configurations to APIs and sensitive data. Granular insights into misconfigurations and potential vulnerabilities also allow organisations to identify and address risks proactively, reducing the likelihood of breaches.

Integrity360’s Managed CNAPP Service offers 24/7 real-time threat detection, leveraging AI-driven insights to identify active threats and prioritise risk findings. By distinguishing between two critical categories, exposures and threats, the service focuses security operations, improving the speed and accuracy of threat management and alleviating the burden on internal security teams.

The service integrates seamlessly across multi-cloud setups and provides 24/7/365 protection through Integrity360’s Security Operations Centre (SOC). It is backed by robust SLAs, ensuring that critical threats are acknowledged within 15 minutes, triaged within one hour, and investigated within two hours. This rapid response capability enables businesses to contain threats quickly and minimise potential damage.

The service also addresses common vulnerabilities in cloud environments, such as misconfigured assets and excessive permissions, which have been at the centre of recent breaches. For instance, the high-profile Microsoft Midnight Blizzard attack, in which attackers exploited a non-production cloud tenant lacking MFA to gain access to production systems, highlights the critical need for proactive security measures.

Integrity360’s Managed CNAPP Service offers tailored solutions to prevent such incidents, including continuous configuration monitoring and enforcement of security best practices. The flexible options empower businesses to select the level of protection that best aligns with their cloud strategy, whether securing a single public cloud or managing complex multi-cloud infrastructures.

Ongoing optimisation enables organisations to adapt to evolving threats and maintain an agile, resilient cloud environment and while the service leverages advanced automation and AI-driven tools, its human-centred approach is critical to its success. Integrity360’s SOC team provide expert configuration and change management support, ensuring that each customer’s CNAPP deployment is aligned with their unique security and compliance needs.

Monthly customer reviews offer transparency and collaboration, allowing clients to assess risk trends, service performance, and recommended remediation actions. The review process fosters collaboration between the client and Integrity360’s security experts, enabling continuous improvement and strategic planning.