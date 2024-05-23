Integrity360 expands offering with Armis partnership

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 announces a new partnership with Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, to enhance its cyber security offering and expand its customer base across Ireland, the UK, and Continental Europe.

Armis is a US-headquartered asset intelligence cybersecurity company which secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies, as well as national governments, state, and local entities. A leader in its space, it helps to keep critical infrastructure, economies, and society safe and secure 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

By providing organisations with complete visibility of their entire digital environment, Armis enables businesses to not just gain visibility into their entire attack surface, their assets and what they comprise of, but also identify and address exposures and anomalies before they can be negatively impacted.

This visibility includes all managed and unmanaged devices across IT, Operational Technology (OT), and the Internet of Things (IoT). It also covers medical devices such as X-ray machines, security cameras, temperature sensors, and heating/ventilation controls - many of which can be exploited by a determined adversary to gain initial access or as pivot points towards an ultimate target.

Together, Integrity360 and Armis are supporting businesses by delivering increased visibility and enhanced threat exposure management with passive sensors which don’t require deployment of agents or impact operational performance or availability.

Integrity360 will offer managed services to enable organisations to leverage the Armis platform and map their entire attack surface, identify potential cyber security gaps, spot anomalies across their asset inventory, and increase the efficacy of existing security measures.

Integrity360 anticipates significant demand among both existing and new customers for this offering due to the increasing number of threats facing the expanding attack surface. In particular, it expects to expand its customer base with heightened uptake across sectors including healthcare, pharma, manufacturing, and utilities, and address key challenges in other verticals such as financial services and retail.

The announcement of this partnership comes as unpatched vulnerabilities are identified by Integrity360 as the leading exploit typically used for initial access by threat actors in the field. Furthermore, the footprint of non-IT assets continues to rise. The number of IoT devices is expected to grow to close to 30 billion globally by 2030, according to research firm Statista. In addition, Allied Market Research forecasts a 19% annual growth rate in OT investment over the same period, highlighting that the need to secure this area of attack from adversaries is becoming ever more important.