Influencers discuss Wiz potential to enhance Google Cloud Security in expected acquisition deal, reveals GlobalData

July 2024 by GlobalData

Google is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for approximately $23 billion, which could significantly complement some of the existing cloud security capabilities of Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This strategic move by Google has garnered considerable attention from influencers on social media platform “X” during the third week of July, who shared diverse perspectives on the potential acquisition and its implications, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Shreyasee Majumder, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Influencers believe this move signifies Google’s proactive stance in addressing escalating cybersecurity threats and securing a competitive edge in the cloud security market. Many believe the acquisition could significantly bolster Google’s cybersecurity capabilities due to Wiz’s innovative approach and rapid growth. However, some express skepticism regarding the potential regulatory scrutiny and antitrust challenges that could jeopardize the deal. Additionally, concerns are raised about the substantial impact on Wiz and the complexities involved in integrating it into Google’s existing operations.”

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform:

1. Sheel Mohnot, Co-Founder at Better Tomorrow Ventures:

“Cloud security co Wiz in talks to be acquired by Google for $23B. Wiz is 4.5 yrs old and hit $350M in ARR <4 years after founding… and aiming for $1B in ARR by the end of 2025. Incredible growth, gotta be the fastest ever to $350M. Finally some much needed liquidity for VC!”

2. Dimitri Dadiomov, Co-Founder and CEO at Modern Treasury:

“If Google buys Wiz for $23 bn as reported by the WSJ, is it: - Google’s largest acquisition, because $23 billion? - or only 0.1% of Google’s market cap and really not that big of a deal? All a matter of perspective. Hard to internalize just how big big tech actually is now.”

3. Amit Goel, Early Stage Investor at 77 Capital:

“Cybersecurity M&A continues to be one of the hottest. Google might be on the verge of making its biggest acquisition ever. Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire Wiz for around $23 billion. The cloud security co. Wiz had raised a total of $1.9Bn. last round 6 mons back at $12 B. Investors also win”

4. Pareekh Jain, CEO EIIRTrend at Pareekh Consulting:

“Google planning to buy cloud security startup Wiz for $23 Billion. It could be a game changer for GCP but also could face regulatory scrutiny.”

5. Anshu Sharma, Co-founder & CEO Skyflow Privacy Vault:

“Cloud security is probably the single largest TAM in software today - and growing faster than any other category except language models. The $23B Google acquisition of Wiz makes sense.”