Infinigate Group Named Rapid7’s EMEA Distributor Of The Year

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

the Infinigate Group announced it has been named EMEA Distributor of the Year by Rapid7. The award recognises Infinigate’s exceptional growth in the past year, which is the result of consistent collaboration to deliver market-leading security solutions and support.

Infinigate prides itself on a leading-edge, comprehensive solutions portfolio, to cover all aspects of cybersecurity with modular solutions and services and expert consultancy. Rapid7 covers a significant portion of Infinigate’s risk and threat detection offering and is a strategic partner with a compelling value proposition to generate future growth.

By leveraging Rapid7’s Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence, Application security & Pen Testing, Infinigate delivers integrated solutions for network and cloud security, EDR-XDR-MDR and SIEM, to the channel community to help end customers monitor their attack surface, identify security threats and respond in real time across their infrastructure.

Infinigate is part of the Rapid7 PACT Programme, which is purpose-built to inspire mutual growth and success through accountability, consistency, and transparency. Through its participation in the programme, Infinigate can offer powerful, industry-leading solutions to joint customers, resulting in significant achievements for all parties.