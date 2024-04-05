Infinigate Group Appoints Marcus Meloni as CEO Europe

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

The role of CEO Europe is central to the continued growth of Infinigate’s European business, by galvanising the team to take advantage of the considerable market opportunities, in line with the company’s ambitious targets. Marcus will drive the company strategy across the European territory, supporting the country organisations as they expand their range of services and value proposition.

Marcus brings over 25 years’ experience as a leader in international, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), as founder, CEO and more recently Chairman of Capita Europe. His focus on customer-service excellence, strong track record with private equity funded business and passion for creating tight-knit, high-performing teams, make him a perfect fit for the role of CEO Europe.

Marcus will start his gradual integration into the Infinigate organisation from April, with his full-time, official start from 1 July 2024. He will be based at Infinigate’s HQ, in Rotkreuz, Switzerland.