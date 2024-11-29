Rechercher
Infinigate extends partnership with Cloudflare across Europe

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Infinigate Group announced the expansion of its valued partnership with Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company.

Infinigate, who currently partners with Cloudflare in Germany, will extend coverage to incorporate Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux region, France, Nordic countries and the UK and Ireland, supporting growth and providing added value through a full range of specialist expert services to complement Cloudflare and partner offerings.


