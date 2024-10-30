Immuta Expands its Platform to Power Internal Data Marketplaces

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Immuta announced an expansion of its platform with the launch of a new Data Marketplace solution to power fast and safe internal data sharing. Fueling a data marketplace that is owned and managed by the customer, the Immuta Platform enables rapid, data-driven decisions by bringing together data teams and data users to automate discovery and access, while still providing enterprise-grade governance and security.

In today’s fast-paced, cloud-based, AI-fueled world, legacy approaches to data access management are no longer sufficient. Organizations have larger data volumes and more data consumers than ever before, and need efficient data access in order to make better, faster decisions – whether to speed new innovations, improve supply chain logistics, or deploy innovative AI applications. But, they’re often hampered by layers of IT governance bureaucracy and the limitations and inefficiencies of existing identity management workflows, which mean it can take months for data access to be provisioned. Complex ecosystem integrations further complicate the process of getting the right data to the right users in order to make an impact. Immuta is accelerating internal data sharing by empowering customers to create their own Data Marketplace, where data owners can safely share curated data products and users can search, find, and access the data they need.

Immuta streamlines the entire data access provisioning process across multiple data sources and platforms. From request, to approval, to access, the Immuta Data Marketplace solution fosters safe collaboration across data teams and data consumers. This allows organizations to:

• Simplify data sharing by providing a user-friendly interface for data product owners to publish and share data products, so data consumers can find and access them – securely and efficiently.

• Accelerate data access by automating data access workflows, eliminating bottlenecks and delays to data, while fostering collaboration and speeding processes that typically take months to near real-time.

• Enhance security and governance with robust data access governance capabilities to ensure that sensitive data is protected at all times, so you maintain complete control over your data across all connected platforms.

• Integrate data catalogs to drive new data product creation using upstream data products, making the new, downstream data products more powerful, reliable, and well understood. Builders can use their data catalog to understand data products’ technical details, but request access to them through the marketplace, just like any other consumer.

• Improve collaboration by facilitating collaboration between data producers and consumers, driving data-driven innovation while ensuring that data stewards and governors are able to easily manage approvals and compliance.

These capabilities, available out-of-the-box, allow companies to make the most of their data – accelerating self-service data access without sacrificing control or increasing manual workloads.