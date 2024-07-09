Immuta Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Immuta announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation recognizes that Immuta has demonstrated deep AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in helping clients identify the best tools and processes for collecting, storing, and analyzing data utilizing various AWS services.

Achieving AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates Immuta as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. This achievement highlights Immuta’s dedication to providing well-architected solutions that enable clients to securely derive actionable insights from their data. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Immuta delivers native data security for data stored on AWS services, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Elastic MapReduce (Amazon EMR). With this AWS Competency, Immuta leverages AWS services to deliver more robust and innovative data security and analytics solutions. As a result, customers benefit from cutting-edge technology that enhances their data governance and compliance efforts. The achievement of AWS Data and Analytics Competency status follows a native integration between the Immuta Data Security Platform and Amazon S3 that provides customers with streamlined data access control and security across storage and compute platforms using Amazon S3 Access Grants.