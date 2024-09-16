Immersive Labs Launches Online Community: “Human Connection”.

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Immersive Labs announced the launch of the Immersive Labs community, called the “Human Connection”. This new online hub offers resources and cybersecurity insights from the company’s world-class subject matter experts and discussions to give cyber professionals an advantage over cyber threats.

The launch supports Immersive Labs’ mission to empower the world’s largest organizations with the knowledge, skills, and judgment necessary to confront rising cyber attacks, and fosters a valuable exchange of insights among industry peers.

As a foremost authority on people-centric cybersecurity, Immersive Labs has pioneered an evidence-based, hands-on approach to skills development. The launch of the new online community underscores the company’s commitment to driving cyber resilience for organizations and individuals around the world.

How the Immersive Labs Human Connection Works

Immersive Labs customers - from techs to execs - and aspiring cyber professionals, can now visit and register on the Human Connection for access to resources, help and support forums, as well as opportunities to collaborate with Immersive Labs experts. Immersive Labs customers will also have exclusive access to product news, roadmaps, exclusive events and exercises.

Key Benefits for Human Connection Members

Becoming an Immersive Labs Human Connection member provides many features and benefits including:

• Help and Support Forums: Collaborate with Immersive Labs experts, seek support, or share industry expertise.

• Knowledge Articles: Discover resources and relevant industry news to help drive successful business outcomes with Immersive Labs solutions.

• Access to Experts: Get updates from Immersive Labs’ world-class subject matter experts on the latest threats facing organizations, how to confront them, and other insights.

• Community Events: Access exclusive Immersive Labs in-person and online events.

The Immersive Labs community will also have articles and forums dedicated to the company’s Cyber Million program aimed at solving the cybersecurity talent deficit by increasing access to one million entry-level cybersecurity operations jobs over the next decade. Human Connection members will be able to discuss topics related to the program and share insights about skills-first hiring.