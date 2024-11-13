Immersive Labs Appoints Oliver Newbury to its Board of Directors

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Immersive Labs announced the appointment of Oliver Newbury to its Board of Directors. Newbury brings a wealth of experience and insights as a global cybersecurity executive and advisor for some of the largest multinational enterprises.

Newbury’s guidance will help inform Immersive Labs’ business strategy and innovation. The company, whose mission is to give workforces the human edge over cyber threats, is trusted by major public and private sector firms, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service.

Newbury currently serves as a Senior Advisor for global alternative asset firm TPG supporting businesses’ growth and innovation. Prior to this role, he served as Barclays Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Prior to Barclays, Newbury served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for BT’s Security Division. Newbury holds a Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Surrey and a Bachelor of Science degree in Bioinformatics from the University of Birmingham.