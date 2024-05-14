Immersive Labs and UKi Partner

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Immersive Labs announced that its hands-on cyber exercises, including red team and blue team content, are now available on the DoD Cyber Mission Force Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) through an integration with the Ultimate Knowledge institute’s (UKi) OpenDash360™ Platform. The partnership gives DoD personnel access to best-in-class content to build critical knowledge, skills, and judgement to effectively prepare for, and respond to, cyber threats and prove resilience to attacks.

PCTE is a training platform supporting standardized Joint Cyberspace Operations Forces individual sustainment training, team certification, mission rehearsal and provides the foundation for collective training exercises. The environment supports the U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) by enabling a critical need for the DoD and Joint Cyberspace Operations Forces to train at the individual, team, and force level. UKi is the prime training and assessment provider for PCTE, changing how military cybersecurity teams train.

Immersive Labs provides tailored learning experiences for agencies and teams that can be run on a regular basis similar to live fire drills.