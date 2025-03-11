Immersive Appoints Mark Schmitz as CEO

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Immersive announced the appointment of Mark Schmitz as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Following the momentum of Immersive’s recent brand launch, this strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory aimed at further solidifying its leadership in the cyber resilience and readiness space. Founder James Hadley will remain on the company’s board and transition to the role of Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on driving strategic vision and innovation in partnership with Schmitz.

Schmitz brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software market, with a proven track record of scaling companies and driving growth. He most recently served as President at Collibra and Interim CEO at Citrix Systems, and has held senior leadership roles at SAP, Ariba, and Accenture. His expertise spans business operations, sales, customer success, digital transformation, and marketing.

Immersive’s solutions enable organizations to prove and improve their cyber resilience through realistic cyber drills and exercises. The company’s brand launch in 2025 has positioned it for significant growth.

Schmitz will officially join Immersive on March 17, 2025. His leadership, along with the recent appointment of former Barclays CISO, Oliver Newbury, to the company’s board, will strengthen Immersive’s position at the forefront of the market.