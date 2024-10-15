Illumio CloudSecure Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Illumio Inc. announced that Illumio has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status for its innovative cloud security solution, Illumio CloudSecure. This designation recognizes that Illumio has demonstrated proven technology that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Illumio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Illumio CloudSecure provides organizations with a proven and effective way to gain visibility and limit the impact of breaches and ransomware across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With Illumio CloudSecure, organizations can contain attacks efficiently and cost effectively on applications and workloads in their public cloud environments, across servers, virtual machines, containers, and serverless computing, by preventing unnecessary communications.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

The AWS Security Competency designation builds on Illumio’s existing engagement with AWS including its inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and Public Sector Partner Program. Illumio was also named a top solution for Zero Trust and cloud security in the 2023 Cloud Security Trends guide by SANS and AWS.