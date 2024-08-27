Rechercher
IDEX Pay biometric card solution certificated by Visa

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

IDEX Biometrics has reached an important milestone for IDEX Pay by successfully passing Visa’s certification using Visa’s latest VBSS(*) biometric payment application. The IDEX Pay biometric solution includes the IDEX Biometrics proprietary card operating system and latest technology fingerprint sensor with Infineon’s high performing SLC38 secure element.

The Visa certification is the ultimate result of comprehensive biometric performance testing and ensures that payment’s scheme functional and security specifications are met. This certification confirms that IDEX Pay is ready for scaled commercialization on the Visa payment network. With more than 3 billion Visa cards in circulation and with a leading market position in key growth market in APAC, Latin America and Africa, this certification enables card manufacturers globally.

IDEX Pay is already certified with Mastercard, and several card manufacturers have already received or are in finalizing stages of their Mastercard Letter of Approval process. Visa and Mastercard represent 64% of the 687 billion annual payment transactions(**), ensuring a global coverage for IDEX Pay.

(*) Visa Biometric Sensor-on-Card Specification
(**) Nilson Report, 2024


