IDEX Biometrics is bringing biometric cards to market with large smart card manufacturer in South Asia

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

IDEX Biometrics and one of the largest smart card manufacturers in South Asia are deploying smart cards across Asia and globally. With over 3 billion cards manufactured to date and a production capacity of 25 million cards monthly, this partner will support IDEX Biometrics continued expansion and growth across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Accredited by Visa, Mastercard and RuPay, and with a growing client portfolio of banks, government agencies, telecom companies, transportation authorities, and corporate enterprises, the partner’s strong market position will accelerate go-to-market of biometric payment and access cards. These biometric smart cards, based on IDEX Pay and IDEX Access, are expected to reach the market by the end of 2024.

"This is another testament to IDEX Biometrics strategic focus and expansion in Asia," commented Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. "The recognized technology expertise in smart card manufacturing from this innovative partner will further strengthen our positioning and bank reach in South Asia, with a growing market opportunity across both payment and access card solutions."