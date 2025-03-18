IDEMIA Secure Transactions Announces its First Hardware Accelerator Designed for Post-Quantum Cryptography

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is announcing today an advanced post-quantum accelerator based on Keccak, a core function widely used in new cryptographic algorithms.

Post-quantum algorithms are highly demanding on computational resources to ensure robust security. By utilizing hardware accelerators, intensive tasks can be offloaded from the main processor, significantly boosting both speed and efficiency. This approach is essential for ensuring secure, seamless and efficient data protection against the rising threats posted by quantum computing.

Leveraging IST’s integrated design expertise and its deep knowledge in post-quantum cryptography, this latest hardware accelerator permits a more rapid execution of the quantum-resistant algorithms standardized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)[2]. This advanced module optimizes cryptographic performance, enabling a smooth transition to post-quantum solutions without compromising speed or ease of use. It will be embedded in all future quantum-safe chips from IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

Innovation at the heart of digital resilience

This advancement comes at a critical juncture, as organizations across the banking, automotive, IoT, Industry 4.0 and healthcare sectors are seeking robust solutions to safeguard their long-term data security. It offers several benefits for service providers as well as end-users:

For businesses: by adapting the design to new cryptography standards, IST offers an agile solution, capable of effortlessly supporting service providers in their post-quantum migrations.

For end-users: this innovation ensures enhanced security against next-generation cyberattacks while maintaining the current user experience. Card payments, crypto wallets and communications via SIM cards or NFC products will remain seamless while benefiting from state-of-the-art security.