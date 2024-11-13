IDEMIA Secure Transactions and Three Technology Companies Create the HyGARDE Consortium

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Led by IDEMIA Secure Transactions, the HyGARDE project aims to deliver an off-the-shelf cybersecurity platform that ensures the security of critical connected equipment, starting with hydrogen facilities to drive the renewable energy transition.

In light of the growth of IoT device deployments, coupled with the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, the need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions has never been more urgent. Recognizing this imperative, the HyGARDE consortium has been established to develop a state-of-the-art cybersecurity solution to protect connected equipment, ensuring the security of the devices and the sensitive data that flows through them. This approach is essential to safeguard the entire ecosystem of connected technologies.

HyGARDE: Securing Critical Systems for the Future

The HyGARDE consortium unites several leading players in the cyber-security sector: IDEMIA Secure Transactions, project coordinator and a leading provider of cryptography and security solutions for payment and connectivity, IoT.BZH, an expert in cybersecurity and open-source embedded software, and SOLENT, a leading provider in critical device development and monitoring. Together, the partners will work to create an off-the-shelf platform that will secure and maintain critical connected equipment throughout its lifecycle – from development to deployment and maintenance. A special focus will be given on long-term certification and compliance management, as these are essential to guaranteeing the sustained security of the equipment.

Offering tools to support certification, monitor and maintain cybersecurity over-the-air, and support the lifecycle of equipment on the field, HyGARDE takes advantage of an onboard SIM or eSIM to protect the operating system and business applications. It offers businesses and governments a long-term, cost-effective solution that meets the stringent cybersecurity requirements mandated by NIS 2[1], the Cyber Resilience Act and the NIST Cybersecurity for IoT program[2], each coming into effect starting 2025.

Consortium first work to secure the renewable energies transition

As a first use case, the HyGARDE solution will be used by SOLUTIONS HYDROGENE, a company specialized in the design of renewable hydrogen storage systems for industry, local authorities and private customers, to secure its new equipment. This equipment can be installed in residential houses, to complement solar panels or windmill energy, and is remotely managed.

Funded by France 2030, the French government’s investment plan, the consortium has made significant progress since its launch in September 2023. The first prototype will be made available by the end of 2024, with the full platform – including a fully functional hydrogen storage equipment – set for release in Fall 2025. An AI-powered behavior monitoring systems will be tested on live systems in 2026.

In the future, the solution may also be adapted to any critical systems connected to public or private networks, benefitting sectors such as automotive, transportation, industrial control systems, and healthcare devices.