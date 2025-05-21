Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

IAPP’s Isabelle Roccia comment on GDPR simplification

May 2025 by Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe de International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

The GDPR simplification proposal was announced today by the European Commission. The comment from IAPP’s Managing Director for Europe, Isabelle Roccia:

In the context of the European Commission simplification agenda, it makes sense to look at the GDPR given its widespread application. There will be several challenges to simplifying record-keeping obligations: how to square them with accountability requirements and data processing realities of supply-chains and business models centered on data, irrespective of organizations’ size. Another will be the indirect impact for organizations that increasingly leverage their privacy tools and programs to comply with other digital rules intersecting with the GDPR.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 