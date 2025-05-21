IAPP’s Isabelle Roccia comment on GDPR simplification

May 2025 by Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe de International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

In the context of the European Commission simplification agenda, it makes sense to look at the GDPR given its widespread application. There will be several challenges to simplifying record-keeping obligations: how to square them with accountability requirements and data processing realities of supply-chains and business models centered on data, irrespective of organizations’ size. Another will be the indirect impact for organizations that increasingly leverage their privacy tools and programs to comply with other digital rules intersecting with the GDPR.