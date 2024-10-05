IAPP Launches New CIPP/CN Certification

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

The IAPP, the professional home for privacy, AI governance and digital responsibility globally, announced the launch of the official exam for the Certified Information Privacy Professional China certification.

The CIPP/CN certification exam follows the launch of the CIPP/CN training program in July 2024. In-person and online CIPP/CN training is currently available for purchase and scheduling. Achieving CIPP/CN certification demonstrates a professional’s experience and ability to mitigate risk and comply with Chinese privacy laws, particularly the sweeping Personal Information Protection Law. Built by experts in Chinese privacy and data protection, CIPP/CN certification signifies in-depth knowledge of statutory and regulatory frameworks, key terms and definitions, and supervisory and sectoral regulatory authorities and judicial bodies.

The pricing for the exam is USD550.