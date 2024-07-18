IAPP Launches CIPP China

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy and AI governance community and resource, today announces the launch of the official training program for the Certified Information Privacy Professional – China (CIPP/CN) certification. The exam will be available for purchase in Q4 of 2024.

The CIPP/CN training program teaches the knowledge and skills needed to implement China’s three foundational privacy laws: the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), the Cybersecurity Law and the Data Security Law. Aligned with the upcoming CIPP/CN certification, the training was developed by working with subject matter experts in Chinese data protection laws and regulations.

“The PIPL has been recognized as one of the strictest privacy regimes. Organizations operating in China must understand its complexities, particularly as they intersect with China’s cybersecurity and data security laws,” said J. Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of the IAPP. “The job of guiding both Chinese and globally operating companies through China’s protections for data subjects squarely falls on the shoulders of privacy professionals and in turn, creates a need to foster and develop a qualified workforce with a mastery of Chinese data protection. The launch of the CIPP/CN training and certification is a critical step in that process.”

Training will be offered as a live online course. The first four-day class runs on 23, 25, 30, September and 2 October with additional classes to be announced in October and November of 2024.