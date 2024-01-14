IAPP Joe Jones quote on Noyb complaint against Meta

January 2024 by Joe Jones, Director of Research and Insights

Below you find a quote on the matter from the International Association of Privacy Professionals expert Joe Jones, Director of Research and Insights:

– Recent and pending enforcement and litigation, combined with industry moves, are shifting and splintering previously well-established practices for digital advertising that were not built on consumer consent.

– Now that consent has rapidly emerged as the sole legal basis for behavioral advertising, the conditions and parameters of what constitutes free and informed consent are going to be increasingly relevant and scrutinized, alongside alternative models like subscription fees and contextual based advertising.

– The increasing complexity and confusion of what interactions and interfaces between digital service providers and consumers are permissible is likely to remain a key challenge and priority for privacy professionals and the digital economy more broadly.