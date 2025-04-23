IAPP Joe Jones quote on DMA fines

April 2025 by Joe Jones, Director of Research & Insights at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

The European Commission has just issued the first fines under its DMA, penalising tech giants Apple and Meta for breaching the EU’s new digital rulebook. The comment from Joe Jones, Director of Research & Insights at the IAPP:

– The fines land at a time of heightened scrutiny by the current U.S. Administration on the application of EU laws to U.S. companies. The EU Digital Markets Act was even name-checked in an Executive Order issued by President Trump last February as facing scrutiny as part of the Administration’s work to “defend American companies and innovators from overseas extortion.”

– Open questions include not only how will addressed companies respond to EU regulatory enforcement but how will overseas governments, including and especially the U.S., respond. The U.S. Administration has declared it will consider responsive actions like tariffs to combat certain foreign government policies levied against U.S. companies.

– The EU’s digital rulebook not only has grown in size but has grown more complex as well as robust in its application, with fines and corrective measures being imposed.

– The interplay between the alphabet soup of regulations in the EU’s Digital Strategy, makes for a much more complex and consequential regulatory landscape for companies to navigate than just a few years ago.