IAPP Joe Jones comment on Uber’s fine by Dutch and French regulators

August 2024 by Joe Jones, Director of Research & Insights at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

Today, the Dutch and French regulators fined Uber €290 million for failing to adequately protect European drivers’ data when transferring it to the United States. The fine follows a collective complaint and an investigation by Dutch authorities, who determined that Uber’s data transfer process breached GDPR. Joe Jones, Director of Research and Insights at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), has provided comments on the matter:

The pieces keep falling in the seemingly-unending Tetris-like challenge of tessellating transatlantic data transfers.

The magnitude of the fine, at nearly 1% of Uber’s global annual revenue, for historic practices that have now changed due to the advent and implementation of a EU-U.S. data adequacy agreement, serves as a salutary reminder of the gravity of the privacy laws, policies, and practices related to international data transfers.

Data transfers have long been a top strategic priority for organizations. They’re as critical to the everyday functioning of businesses as they are business growth and innovation. All the while, the specter of regulatory scrutiny, user activism, and geopolitical and security hawkishness looms large, adding complexity, confusion, and challenges.