IAPP Joe Jones comment on EU data privacy provision similar to Article 25

August 2024 by Joe Jones, Director of Research & Insights at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

The EU’s inclusion of a data privacy provision, similar to Article 25, in a new e-commerce agreement has drawn criticism from U.S. business groups. They argue that the provision is unnecessary and could lead to protectionist policies, hindering free data flow and open internet. Despite U.S. objections, the EU defends the provision, emphasising its importance in safeguarding privacy and data protection within digital trade. U.S. industry fears that this could set a precedent for stricter data transfer restrictions globally, particularly concerning China’s potential use of such provisions.

The comment from Joe Jones, Director of Research & Insights at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) on the matter: