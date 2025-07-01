IAPP Isabelle Roccia quote on the Danish presidency

July 2025 by Isabelle Roccia, Managing Director, Europe de International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

🖥️ Across the competitiveness, technology and trade agenda

* Give high priority to the Commission’s digital package on the #simplification of rules, with a particular focus on cybersecurity to reduce reporting obligations and regulatory oversight, and on #dataprotection and amendments to the #GDPR;

* Launch discussions on the Consumer Agenda 2025–2030 with a special focus on protecting minors who are particularly vulnerable online (#DigitalFairnessAct);

* Support efforts that aim to address the challenges relating to #copyright and #artificialintelligence;

* Begin negotiations on the Digital Networks Act proposal, the European Business Wallet proposal, and on the revision of the #CybersecurityAct (with potential further security obligations in relation to supply chain security, i.e. #sovereignty requirements);

* Advance discussions on the European #quantum strategy;

* Strengthen the Single Market and develop the Savings and Investment Union;

* Expand the EU’s network of #trade agreements; take firm and proportionate measures against unfair trade practices, dumping, and economic coercion as needed;

👩⚖️ Across the justice and home affairs agenda

* Increase democratic resilience, promote #digitalliteracy, secure a strong framework for free and trusted media, and regulate #tech giants to ensure that they take responsibility vis-à-vis fighting #misinformation and #disinformation, protecting children and young people online;

* Uphold the European values and respect for #fundamentalrights, and defend European democracies; explore how existing tools can be strengthened

* Strengthen economic security by improving understanding of specific risks related to critical infrastructure, dependencies, supply chains, technology security, and information leaks.

* Prioritize work on #CSAM legal framework;

* Focus on access to data for effective #Lawenforcement and obligations of providers to process data for law enforcement purposes.