i-confidential Receives Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

i-confidential announced it has achieved a Gold Sustainability rating from EcoVadis, one of the world’s leading providers of business sustainability accreditations. Business and sustainability are becoming increasingly connected today, with investors and customer organisations only wanting to partner with businesses that focus on their green credentials and work hard to reduce their environmental impact.

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement – providing organisations with an accreditation on their sustainability efforts, which can be used in ESG reporting. The ratings are based on international sustainability standards, and they provide evidenced-based analysis on performance, plus an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

i-confidential is one of Scotland’s cyber powerhouses that works with the largest banks, retailers, and insurance providers in the world. The organisation delivers a portfolio of offerings to its clients, which help them manage and reduce their cyber risk. i-confidential also runs a specialist resourcing service, where organisations can benefit from its network of trusted cyber security consultants when they need to enhance their inhouse security teams with expertise and knowledge.