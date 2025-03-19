HOW TO RECOVER FROM THE LATEST GITHUB SUPPLY CHAIN ATTACK THAT LEAKED DATA FROM MORE THAN 20,000 ORGANISATIONS – NETWRIX CYBERSECURITY EXPERT COMMENTS

March 2025 by Michael Paye, VP of Research & Development at Netwrix

More than 20,000 organisations have been affected in the latest large-scale supply chain attack that targeted the widely used GitHub Action tj-actions/changed files. The attackers modified the Github Action code that is used to retrieve all files and directories within repositories, meaning that any project using these actions would be leaking data immediately.