Hornetsecurity has partnered with Amazon

April 2025

Hornetsecurity has partnered with Amazon to provide Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) Mail Manager customers with its Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On. Utilizing AI technologies, this add-on allows customers of Amazon Mail Manager to scan and protect inbound and outbound email traffic.

Hornetsecurity’s Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On for Amazon SES Mail Manager offers automated, real-time protection against spam, malware and phishing attacks to help establish safe communication through advanced threat detection, behavior analysis, patented AI technology, real-time scanning and seamless integration.

This essential functionality has now been made available for online businesses that utilize Amazon SES for email communications, transactions and marketing. This includes email sender platforms and corporate marketing and transactional departments.

Hornetsecurity’s Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On and Amazon’s SES Mail Manager Capabilities

Amazon SES is a cloud-based email service that helps customers automate high-volume email communications seamlessly. Amazon SES Mail Manager is a comprehensive email management solution that provides organizations with advanced control and oversight of their email operations. This service enhances Amazon SES with additional features for managing email campaigns and monitoring delivery performance, including:

● A centralized dashboard for email campaign management

● Advanced analytics and reporting tools for tracking email performance

● A template management system for consistent email communications

● Automated bounce handling and list management

● Scalable infrastructure to support high-volume email sending

Amazon Mail Manager for SES allows customers to manage their own security policies and add-ons, paying for the additional flexibility and control they need.

Through this partnership, Hornetsecurity’s Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On is now included as an email security option that customers can add on to this solution.

The availability of Hornetsecurity’s Vade Advanced Email Security Add-On showcases a significant step forward in email security for Amazon SES Mail Manager customers. The combination of an AI-driven security engine with the management capabilities of the Mail Manager will assist in enhancing customer defense against email threats while maintaining total control over email workflows.