Hexnode Extends UEM Support to Linux, ChromeOS, and visionOS for Unified Device Security

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Hexnode has expanded its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform to support Linux, ChromeOS, and visionOS, allowing IT teams to oversee a broader spectrum of enterprise devices from a single console.

As enterprises operate in a multi-OS reality today, a unified and scalable approach to endpoint management is essential,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO of Hexnode. “By extending support to Linux, ChromeOS, and visionOS, we’re empowering IT teams to manage both legacy and emerging operating systems within a single platform, eliminating siloed device management.

Linux: Meeting Enterprise Demand

Linux is widely adopted across enterprise desktops, IoT devices and cloud servers, however its fragmented ecosystem of distributions and configurations makes centralized management challenging for IT teams.

Hexnode addresses these challenges by enabling IT admins to enforce consistent security policies, automate workflows and manage Linux devices alongside other platforms from a unified console.

Hexnode’s Linux management equips IT teams with:

• OS update control to choose between upgrading the entire OS or installing only specific security updates.

• Web content filtering to restrict access to harmful or non-compliant websites.

• Execution of Custom Scripts with Hexnode Genie to automate repetitive tasks and apply granular configurations.

• Ability to manage apps across Linux devices by installing, uninstalling, updating and blocking access to restricted apps.

• Remote control over Linux devices and live access to their terminals for efficient troubleshooting.

• Deployment of digital certificates for secure authentication and encrypted communication.

Hexnode is set to roll out patch management for Linux, allowing IT admins to automate update installation, customize the deployment experience for users and ensure critical patches are applied promptly.

ChromeOS: Optimized for Education and Beyond

ChromeOS is popular in education, retail and frontline workforces for its simplicity and security. However, managing large device fleets, especially among users with different levels of cybersecurity awareness, remains a challenge.

Hexnode’s ChromeOS support enables organizations to perform:

• Bulk enrollment of ChromeOS devices using Android Zero-Touch Enrollment for a quick setup.

• Remote actions to wipe devices, enable/disable lost mode and initiate remote control sessions for troubleshooting.

• Restriction to non-compliant apps, configure app settings and push mandatory apps across ChromeOS devices.

• Kiosk lockdown on Chromebase/Chromebox devices in single-app mode for self-service kiosks, digital signage and point-of-sale systems.

ChromeOS management will see advanced features, including Managed Guest Sessions for controlled temporary access, Parallels Desktop support for running Windows applications and OS update management for timely updates and compliance.

Apple visionOS : Securing Immersive Experience

As businesses explore with Apple Vision Pro for immersive training and interactive customer engagement, managing these devices in enterprise environments presents new challenges.

Hexnode helps make these devices enterprise-ready with features that enable admins to configure network settings, enforce security policies and manage app deployments. Features like certificate-based authentication, web content filtering and remote device actions ensure that visionOS devices remain secure and compliant within enterprise workflows.