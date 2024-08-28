Hexnode appoints Letizia Latassa as Enterprise Sales Director for the DACH region and Italy

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has appointed Letizia Latassa as its new Enterprise Sales Director for the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and Italy. In her new role, Letizia will lead Hexnode’s sales team in the region, focusing on expanding the company’s customer base and driving revenue growth.

With over two decades of sales experience in the SaaS industry, Letizia brings a wealth of skills, including proficiency in international sales, customer acquisition and various enterprise competencies. Prior to joining Hexnode, Letizia held leadership roles at Twilio, LogMeIn, and PGi (Premiere Global Services), consistently driving business growth. Letizia’s unique sales approach and strategic leadership will play a crucial role in expanding Hexnode’s services in the DACH region.

Hexnode, with over a decade of experience in the UEM industry, offers a comprehensive device management solution empowering businesses to seamlessly manage a wide range of endpoints from a single, centralized platform. Hexnode currently supports major platforms including Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and tvOS.