HexCon24: Hexnode announces major product updates, including support for Linux and Chrome OS

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., kick-started its 5th annual user conference, HexCon24, in New York on October 1, 2024, by dropping massive feature announcements. Themed ‘Forging New Frontiers’, the event brought together IT professionals, industry experts, and Hexnode enthusiasts from around the world to explore the latest trends and innovations in endpoint management.

The first day of HexCon24 featured keynote addresses from Hexnode’s leadership team. The founder and CEO, Apu Pavithran, reflected on the company’s inspiring journey and provided a detailed overview of the latest product advancements designed to redefine device management for enterprises. Rachana Vijayan, CMO, highlighted key achievements and shared insights into Hexnode’s strategic direction.

Major announcements included:

• Expanded Platform Support

Hexnode now extends support to Linux, ChromeOS, and Apple Vision Pro, enhancing its existing compatibility with Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, tvOS, and Fire OS. This expansion will allow organizations to manage an increasingly diverse set of devices from a single interface.

• Hexnode Genie, AI-Powered Scripting

Hexnode’s AI assistant, Hexnode Genie, simplifies scripting by letting IT admins create custom scripts for Windows and Mac devices using simple natural language commands. Hexnode Genie will offer personalized suggestions and guidance for an easier and more intuitive device management experience.

• Managed Service Provider (MSP) Portal

The newly launched MSP Portal is designed for partners to manage multiple client accounts, devices, and licenses from a single login. It streamlines workflows, enhances customer fleet monitoring, and provides seamless support from a centralized portal, eliminating the need to juggle between platforms.

• IT Workflow Automations

Hexnode’s ‘Deployments’ simplifies IT management by automating device updates and actions with just a few clicks. Admins can set automated triggers to perform essential tasks such as flagging inactive devices or automatically locking non-compliant ones. This functionality not only enhances security and compliance but also reduces the manual effort required for device management, significantly improving operational efficiency.

With Custom Reports, IT admins can generate tailored reports, schedule them to run automatically, and easily share the results.

Industry Insights and Expert Sessions

HexCon24 also featured a series of hands-on product workshops, dynamic breakout sessions, engaging panel discussions, and fireside chats with industry experts.

Andrew Hewitt, Principal Analyst at Forrester, discussed the evolving UEM landscape with a focus on AI-enabled, data-centric strategies shaping the future of endpoint management. Phil Hochmuth, Program Vice President; Endpoint Management and Enterprise Mobility at IDC, hosted a session on best practices for managing Apple and Android devices in enterprise settings.

Additionally, Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys, led a panel on the future of the channel partnership ecosystem, sharing insights on optimizing partner-vendor relationships. Paul Hettesheimer, Hexnode’s VP of Sales, discussed market opportunities and strategies for overcoming adoption barriers.

With new feature launches and strategic direction, Hexnode is committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge UEM solutions that address the growing complexity of device management in the digital age.