Hexagon and Dragos unveil strategic partnership

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division announced a strategic partnership with Dragos, a global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT). Together, the companies aim to revolutionize OT cybersecurity at industrial facilities.

The rapid evolution of technology underscores the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures in industrial settings. In response, Hexagon and Dragos have joined forces to effectively address this demand.

The technical partnership focuses on integrating the complementary OT cybersecurity capabilities of the Dragos Platform and Hexagon’s PAS Cyber Integrity® to provide customers with enhanced inventory data, comprehensive configuration management and superior intrusion detection and threat management to protect businesses operating in multiple critical infrastructure sectors. The collaboration is expected to harness the respective strengths, industry insights and innovative spirit of both Dragos and Hexagon.

The companies will integrate their specialized expertise and capabilities to tackle the unique challenges encountered by owner operators. Together, they aspire to enhance safety, efficiency and productivity, with a goal of revolutionizing how the cybersecurity industry protects industrial infrastructure and valuable assets.