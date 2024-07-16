Harmonic Security announced the availability of Harmonic Protect

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Harmonic Security has announced the availability of Harmonic Protect which empowers security teams with the tools to protect sensitive data without the headaches of labeling and complex rules.

CISOs using Harmonic have coined it “zero-touch data protection” for its unique ability to protect vast amounts of sensitive data without burdening the security team.

Harmonic Protect is built for security teams that want to protect sensitive data without relying on legacy data protection tools. They do not have the resources or time to manually label their data or spend time wading through false positives from DLP. With Harmonic, it’s as simple as turning it on.

Instead, Harmonic Protect uses specialist data protection models that have been pre-trained on specific data types such as personally identifiable information (PII), source code, insurance claims, payroll data, and more. These models are trained on a unique dataset of public data which means that Harmonic does not need to train on customer data.

Rather than sending alerts to overworked security teams, Harmonic can send nudges to end users to coach them toward compliance while enabling the business’ goals. These models are lightning-fast; the detections work 300x quicker than large language models like ChatGPT, which means that sensitive information can be blocked from leaving the enterprise before a query to GenAI services can be completed without disrupting the end user.