Hanwha Vision’s P series AI camera analytics wins industry innovation award

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision’s P series camera analytics is the winner of the ‘Analytics and Software Innovation’ category in security publisher Benchmark’s Innovation Awards.

The P series cameras feature a range of advanced AI-enabled capabilities, including user-defined object detection (WiseDetector), the MQTT protocol, Crowd and Vehicle-counting features, and Slip and Fall detection. The new features bring greater intelligence and efficiency to security, while expanding video’s remit to support wider business operations.

The annual awards programme recognises the pioneering products and solutions that have significantly impacted the security sector over the past year. In announcing the award, the publisher noted how Hanwha Vision’s analytics are a “top choice for users needing comprehensive video intelligence”.

Hanwha Vision’s AI-powered video analytics are carried out ‘at the edge’ to improve operational efficiency, reduce false alarms, and allow rapid forensic search through accurate object detection and classification of people, faces, vehicles and licence plates.

WiseDetector enables user-defined object detection to expand the possible object types that can be detected from a pre-defined list, for example people and vehicles, to a broader range of objects that reflect unique business needs.

Vehicle and Crowd-counting features support smarter cities by enabling the smooth flow of people and traffic. The cameras generate metadata that includes real-time people counting to manage potential crowd risks, for example at stadiums. Meanwhile, understanding the number of vehicles on roads and in parking areas can prove useful for city managers to respond to accidents and manage road works.

The MQTT protocol enables the cameras to work seamlessly with an unlimited number of sensors in an installation, connecting with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and expanding the capabilities of the video system to business operations, smart cities and more.

Slip and Fall detection uses AI to identify people falling and who could be injured, automatically raising alerts to operators and enabling a quick response to accidents, in a boost to health and safety.

The award follows Hanwha Vision’s recent win for the SolidEDGE AI camera in the “Technological Innovation of the Year” category in Professional Security Installer’s (PSi) 2024 Premier Awards.