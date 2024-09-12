Hanwha Vision reinforces commitment to excellence, ethics and sustainability with ISO 37301 certification

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has further solidified its position as a company committed to excellence, ethics, and sustainability, having obtained ISO 37301 certification.

The internationally recognised ISO 37301 certification provides the standard for compliance management systems (CMS). Meeting the global standard’s stringent requirements ensures organisations develop, implement and improve an effective and responsive compliance management system.

Certification to ISO 37301 is particularly important for organisations that must identify, assess and manage risks related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The certification, therefore, highlights Hanwha Vision’s commitment to operating with the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct.

Commenting on the certification, Soonhong Ahn, President and CEO of Hanwha Vision, noted: “With a global presence in key markets, Hanwha Vision remains dedicated to upholding international standards and leading in social responsibility. ISO 37301 certification is a proud moment, reflecting our continued dedication to ethical excellence and sustainable growth.”

Fostering a culture of compliance

The achievement reflects Hanwha Vision’s commitment to fostering a culture of compliance throughout Europe and the wider organisation. Through comprehensive policies, proactive initiatives and the dedicated efforts of its Compliance Practitioners, the company has created a workplace which maintains high ethical standards. Hanwha Vision’s Compliance Practitioners play a vital role in supporting the company’s compliance with international regulations.

Furthermore, Hanwha Vision has implemented a robust Compliance Programme to support legal compliance across various domains, including fair trade, environmental regulations, and anti-corruption. This programme ensures that the company maintains the highest standards across every part of its operations.

A history of achieving global standards

Hanwha Vision’s commitment to being a trusted organisation by meeting global standards is evident in its history of achieving various international standards and certifications. ISO 37301 is just one example of the company’s dedication to meeting these standards, and Hanwha Vision continues to voluntarily pursue new international standards.

For instance, Hanwha Vision voluntarily pursued ISO 27001 to advance its information security management system and improve its security level, which are material to ESG activity. In addition to ISO 37301 and 27001, Hanwha Vision has earned numerous other ISO certifications for its overall environmental management and operational excellence, including:

· ISO 9001 for Quality Management

· ISO 14001 for Environmental Management

· ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management

In addition, Hanwha Vision’s robust ESG practices have enabled the company to acquire the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) certificate from the Korea Customs Service. This certification demonstrates the company’s adherence to high standards of corporate compliance and transparency, which are essential for effective ESG management.

Hanwha Vision’s pursuit of global standards and commitment to ESG principles has solidified its position as a trusted and reliable organisation. The company’s continuous efforts to enhance its operations and contribute to a sustainable future are commendable and set a positive example for others in the industry.