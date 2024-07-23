Hanwha Vision launches compact 5MP explosion-proof AI camera

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has launched the TNO-C8083E - its first explosion-proof camera with artificial intelligence. The compact 5MP explosion-proof AI model features AI object detection and classification alongside intelligent video analytics. It has a wide range of explosion-proof certifications, including IECEx, ATEX, KCs and JPEx, making the camera ideal for environments at a higher risk of an explosive atmosphere due to gas or dust - such as oil refineries, gas storage, and grain mills.

Accurate AI object detection and classification of people and vehicles vastly improves operator situational awareness. AI algorithms can discern people as distinct objects separate from irrelevant motion, for example shadows or animals, thus reducing false alarms and improving operator efficiency. Meanwhile object-type metadata created by the camera enables rapid and efficient forensic search for investigations when necessary.

Intelligent video analytics, such as loitering and line-crossing detection, alert operators to abnormal activities in real-time to keep areas safe and secure.

Explosion-proof yet compact

The TNO-C8083E is compact and at just 4.78kg it is 57% smaller and 32% lighter than its closest comparative model. This makes it easier to install in more challenging environments than other more bulky explosion-proof cameras on the market. In addition, a 1/2” explosion-proof cable gland means the camera can be installed without any sealing compound.

Enhanced video quality

The TNO-C8083E supports enhanced video quality through wide dynamic range (WDR) technology, WiseNRII and low-light noise suppression. WDR enables operators to monitor objects easily in backlit scenes, while WiseNRII leverages AI object detection to reduce motion blur and improve image noise. In low-light environments, AI works to refine image clarity by suppressing noise.

The camera also comes with WiseStreamIII, a cutting-edge video compression technology that reduces bandwidth by up to 80% without compromising video quality.

Next-level cybersecurity

The TNO-C8083E is equipped with next-level cybersecurity with user and network authentication, and unauthorised access blocking. It validates the boot process, has signed firmware and firmware encryption, and authentication information encryption, to securely store information.