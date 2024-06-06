Hanwha Vision launches AI wall mount camera for scene detail at eye level

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision has launched the TNV-C8011RW — a 5MP AI IR Wall Mount camera ideal for entrances and exits, retail outlets, drive-throughs, self-checkout areas, and other areas where a clear view of faces is essential for identification purposes.

Effective eye-level installation

Unlike cameras mounted high on walls which typically provide a top-down view, the TNV-C8011RW is designed to be installed at eye level, so clear views of faces are possible, even when individuals are wearing hats or using umbrellas.

A panoramic lens provides a nearly 180-degree field of view, with an adjustable tilt lens of 土25 degrees, resulting in no blind spots. Meanwhile a 5MP resolution captures all the detail required to identify persons of interest - enhancing security and customer experience. Infrared (IR) functionality at distances of up to 15 metres also helps deliver clear images in varying lighting conditions.

AI-powered classification

In addition to optimum mounting for identification purposes, the TNV-C8011RW uses AI to support the accurate detection and classification of people and other objects, improving operator efficiency and reducing false alarms. This frees teams to focus on higher-value tasks, as the intelligent solution only alerts them to events requiring their attention.

Forensic search via metadata generated by the camera reduces the time operators must spend searching for specific events, while AI analytics are carried out ‘at the edge’ – in camera – eliminating the cost of maintaining separate computing infrastructure. Meanwhile compression technology, WiseStream Ⅲ, significantly reduces data size and bandwidth while maintaining a high image quality, for an efficient and cost-effective offering.

Business intelligence

The camera also includes valuable business intelligence features such as people counting, vehicle counting, queue management, and heatmapping. These are ideal for use in entrances and exits, lobby spaces, retail locations and drive-throughs to predict busy periods, inform staffing schedules and improve the customer experience.

For example, operators can open additional checkouts when queues begin to form, while heatmap insights can highlight busy areas to influence store layouts, advertising, and more.

Compact and discrete design

While designed for mounting at eye level on walls, the TNV-C8011RW’s anti-ligature, rounded design and compact 167x80x57mm form ensure it remains discrete in day-to-day use. A white body colour can be replaced by an optional black skin cover (SBC-140WB), helping the camera blend into a range of interiors, while the camera can be installed on a wall or pole, and using a separate tilt mount accessory (SBV-140TBW), it can be tilted down to 20 degrees.

As with all Hanwha Vision products, the camera features next-level cybersecurity with Secure Storage, User and Network Authentication, OS/Firmware Protect, Data Protect, and Device ID (Hanwha Private Root CA).