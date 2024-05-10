Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Hanwha Vision joins UN Global Compact (UNGC)

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Vision, a global vision solution provider, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The UNGC encourages companies to integrate 10 key principles – covering human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption – into their core operations and strategies. With over 20,000 participants in 167 countries, the UNGC provides a framework for businesses to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Through its UNGC membership, Hanwha Vision will strengthen its ESG (environmental, social and governance) efforts and embed the organisation’s 10 principles into its day-to-day business practices and corporate culture. Additionally, Hanwha Vision will demonstrate its progress through annual communication on progress (CoP) reports, ensuring transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

Last year, Hanwha Vision published its sustainability report and has been actively communicating its ESG progress and future plans to external and internal stakeholders, including customers, employees, and strategic partners. By joining the UNGC, the company aims to become a leader in fostering a more sustainable video surveillance industry.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 