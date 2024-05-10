Hanwha Vision joins UN Global Compact (UNGC)

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

The UNGC encourages companies to integrate 10 key principles – covering human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption – into their core operations and strategies. With over 20,000 participants in 167 countries, the UNGC provides a framework for businesses to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Through its UNGC membership, Hanwha Vision will strengthen its ESG (environmental, social and governance) efforts and embed the organisation’s 10 principles into its day-to-day business practices and corporate culture. Additionally, Hanwha Vision will demonstrate its progress through annual communication on progress (CoP) reports, ensuring transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

Last year, Hanwha Vision published its sustainability report and has been actively communicating its ESG progress and future plans to external and internal stakeholders, including customers, employees, and strategic partners. By joining the UNGC, the company aims to become a leader in fostering a more sustainable video surveillance industry.