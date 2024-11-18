Guardz Strengthens annouced a partnership with Infinigate Cloud

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Guardz announced its expansion in EMEA to enable MSPs to secure and insure SMBs with its tailor-made, unified cybersecurity platform. Marking a significant partnership in the region, Guardz and Infinigate Cloud, the expert business unit of the Infinigate Group, specializing in secure cloud solutions, have joined forces to make Guardz’s solution available to MSPs across EMEA.

Small businesses represent 99% of all EU businesses – and these companies are highly susceptible to service disruption, reputational damage, revenue loss, and even the permanent shuttering of doors as the result of a cyber-attack. As the backbone of their local economies, these businesses not only require end-to-end cybersecurity protection, but also personnel with the expertise to proactively manage their security stack. With limited resources available to manage this challenge themselves, SMBs often turn to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to improve their cybersecurity hygiene and manage their IT. These local service providers are crucial to ensure SMBs’ cyber needs are met and that incidents are detected and remediated in a timely manner.

Guardz’s EMEA expansion will offer significant support for the local MSP markets and their customers. MSPs will additionally benefit from Guardz’s variety of MSP-focused initiatives, including its Growth Hub, which supports MSPs in boosting business conversions and success, and its complimentary Community Shield plan, which allows MSPs to strengthen their own cybersecurity posture. The expansion will also be supported by strategic hires, including a regional director in the UK, where Guardz has established a physical presence.

The partnership will make the Guardz solution available to Infinigate Cloud’s extensive network of partners and go-to-market pipeline. The platform will be fully integrated and available from the Infinigate Cloud marketplace to Infinigate channel partners across EMEA. Infinigate Cloud will also support Guardz’ channel growth through complementary professional services – from technical training, market intelligence, professional marketing, and more.

Guardz’s unified, AI-powered platform is purpose-built for MSPs to secure SMBs against ever-evolving threats across users, cloud applications, emails, and devices. Delivering real-time monitoring and remediation, the easy-to-manage Guardz solution enables MSPs to handle more clients efficiently while maintaining continuous and robust security from a single pane of glass.